Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Projected For #1 With 170K US Sales, 403K Total US Units

“Cowboy Carter” will debut as a dominant #1 on the US album charts.

Cowboy Carter cover | Parkwood/Columbia

This coming week’s Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts will feature the same #1: Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the buzzy new album will sell approximately 170K US copies inside of the March 29-April 4 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 403K in total first-week US consumption.

Both counts will convincingly rank as the week’s best. As it currently stands, only one other album is on track to generate a six-figure consumption tally (Future & Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” at 130K total units). The next-best seller, j-hope’s “Hope On The Street, Volume 1,” will move 35K US copies.

