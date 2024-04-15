in Hot On Social

“Yellowjackets” Star Samantha Hanratty Looks Beautiful During Celsius’ Cosmic Desert Coachella Party

The actress showcased her striking Coachella look.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Samantha Hanratty attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy)

“Yellowjackets” star Samantha Hanratty has shown versatility in her style, wowing in everything from glamorous red carpet photos to poolside swimsuit candids.

She continued that trend with a beautiful look at this past weekend’s Celsius Energy Cosmic Desert Party.

Held at Coachella, the party celebrated the launch of the popular energy brand’s Space Vibe trilogy flavors. Hanratty was one of many popular — and stunning — celebrities and influencers in attendance at the big event.

Following the party, CLD and Celsius Energy shared official photos chronicling the festivities.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

