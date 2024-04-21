Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Makes Top 30 At Pop Radio; “Espresso,” “No Angels,” “Austin,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” Top 40

Five songs officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, with one blasting all the way into the Top 30.

Taylor Swift’s new “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone),” that song, makes its Top 40 entry at #30. Despite not launching until the sixth day of the April 14-20 tracking period, the focus single from “The Tortured Poets Department” amassed 2,076 spins.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” joins this week’s Top 40 at #31. The buzzy hit received 1,959 spins during the tracking period (+1,594).

Played 1,096 times (+739), Justin Timberlake’s “No Angels” rises nine places to #35.

Up four spots, Dasha’s “Austin” makes its Top 40 entry at #39. The song received 626 spins during the official tracking period (+266).

Even though “Fortnight” is impacting as the official single, numerous tracks from Swift’s new album received an ample amount of airplay. That list includes “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” which actually makes the chart at #40 courtesy of its 557 spins.