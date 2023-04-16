in Culture News

Katharine McPhee Foster Looks Breathtaking In Red Dress At Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Hollywood (Special Look)

The entertainer was one of many celebrities in attendance.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Katharine McPhee arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Celebrating science and scientific achievement, the Ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony took place in Hollywood on Saturday, April 15.

Given the setting and significance of the event, the ceremony unsurprisingly attracted numerous celebrities entertainment industry notables. That list included musical performer John Legend.

It also included Katharine McPhee Foster, who dazzled in a red dress on the official red carpet. The singer and actress walked said red carpet alongside husband David Foster.

A YouTube airing of the event will air on Sunday, April 22. Official publicity photos from McPhee’s turn on the red carpet follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Katharine McPhee and David Foster arrive at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

