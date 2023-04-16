Melissa Barrera, Henry Winkler Among Guests Who Appear On April 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Melissa Barrera, who appeared on a 2022 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” makes her first 2023 appearance Tuesday.

On the heels of starring in the recent “Scream VI,” the actress chats Kelly on the broadcast.

Barrera, interestingly, is not the only guest with a “Scream” connection. “Barry” star Henry Winkler, who had a memorable presence in the original “Scream” film, also takes part in an interview.

Beyond the interviews, both Barrera and Winkler partake in a cooking segment with Kelly and Brian Hart Hoffman.

Set to air Tuesday afternoon, the broadcast additionally features a visit from Kay Adams, a performance by Jackson Dean, and a “Kelly-Oke” cover of “Mine.”

Photos from the Barrera and Winkler appearances follow.