in TV News

Melissa Barrera, Henry Winkler Among Guests Who Appear On April 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The episode airs Tuesday afternoon.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J129 -- Pictured: Melissa Barrera -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Melissa Barrera, who appeared on a 2022 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” makes her first 2023 appearance Tuesday.

On the heels of starring in the recent “Scream VI,” the actress chats Kelly on the broadcast.

Barrera, interestingly, is not the only guest with a “Scream” connection. “Barry” star Henry Winkler, who had a memorable presence in the original “Scream” film, also takes part in an interview.

Beyond the interviews, both Barrera and Winkler partake in a cooking segment with Kelly and Brian Hart Hoffman.

Set to air Tuesday afternoon, the broadcast additionally features a visit from Kay Adams, a performance by Jackson Dean, and a “Kelly-Oke” cover of “Mine.”

Photos from the Barrera and Winkler appearances follow.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: Melissa Barrera — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: (l-r) Henry Winkler, Melissa Barrera, Brian Hart Hoffman, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: (l-r) Henry Winkler, Melissa Barrera, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: Melissa Barrera — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: (l-r) Henry Winkler, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J129 — Pictured: (l-r) Henry Winkler, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

henry winklermelissa barrerascreamthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Katharine McPhee Foster Looks Breathtaking In Red Dress At Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Hollywood (Special Look)

Kay Adams Appears For Interview On April 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)