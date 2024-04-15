in Culture News, Hot On Social

Chantel Jeffries Makes Stunning Arrival At Celsius’ Cosmic Desert Coachella Party

The DJ, model, and influencer looked fantastic at the event.

Celebrities attend The CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Coachella Event Pictured: Chantel Jeffries Coachella, CA ⒸBabak Rachpoot (Rachpoot.com, coutesy of CLD)

To celebrate the arrival of its Space Vibe Trilogy flavors, Celsius Energy hosted a party for high-profile entertainers and influencers at this weekend’s Coachella festival.

Many of them made noteworthy arrivals in their own rights, posing for photos with their killer Coachella styles — and looking fantastic in the process.

That was certainly true of Chantel Jeffries. The DJ, model, and influencer is no stranger to making waves with her event fashion, and that is exactly what she did this weekend.

Following the event, CLD and Celsius Energy shared photos of Chantel’s striking arrival.

Celebrities attend The CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Coachella Event
Pictured: Chantel Jeffries
Coachella, CA
ⒸBabak Rachpoot (Rachpoot.com, coutesy of CLD)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

