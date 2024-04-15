Chantel Jeffries Makes Stunning Arrival At Celsius’ Cosmic Desert Coachella Party

Celebrities attend The CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Coachella Event
Pictured: Chantel Jeffries
Coachella, CA
ⒸBabak Rachpoot (Rachpoot.com, coutesy of CLD)
To celebrate the arrival of its Space Vibe Trilogy flavors, Celsius Energy hosted a party for high-profile entertainers and influencers at this weekend’s Coachella festival.
Many of them made noteworthy arrivals in their own rights, posing for photos with their killer Coachella styles — and looking fantastic in the process.
That was certainly true of Chantel Jeffries. The DJ, model, and influencer is no stranger to making waves with her event fashion, and that is exactly what she did this weekend.
Following the event, CLD and Celsius Energy shared photos of Chantel’s striking arrival.
chantel jeffriescoachella
