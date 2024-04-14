Gabi Moura, Josh Richards Enjoy Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert Party At Coachella (Special Look)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (L-R) Gabriela Moura
and Josh Richards attend CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy)
To recognize the social resonance of Coachella and celebrate its new Space Vibe Trilogy flavors, Celsius Energy held a Cosmic Desert Party on day one of the Festival.
The event naturally played host to dozens of high-profile entertainers and influencers, with Gabriela “Gabi” Moura and Josh Richards on the attendee lists.
The immensely popular social stars, who are in a romantic relationship, seemingly enjoyed their time at the event. Publicity photos capture the duo happily embracing as they take in the magic of Coachella weekend — and the energy boost of Celsius.
Photos follow, courtesy of CLD and Celsius Energy.
Comments
Loading…