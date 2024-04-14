Gabi Moura, Josh Richards Enjoy Celsius Energy’s Cosmic Desert Party At Coachella (Special Look)

To recognize the social resonance of Coachella and celebrate its new Space Vibe Trilogy flavors, Celsius Energy held a Cosmic Desert Party on day one of the Festival.

The event naturally played host to dozens of high-profile entertainers and influencers, with Gabriela “Gabi” Moura and Josh Richards on the attendee lists.

The immensely popular social stars, who are in a romantic relationship, seemingly enjoyed their time at the event. Publicity photos capture the duo happily embracing as they take in the magic of Coachella weekend — and the energy boost of Celsius.

Photos follow, courtesy of CLD and Celsius Energy.