Cameron Brink Named 2nd Pick In WNBA Draft, Delivers Killer Red Carpet Look

The Stanford forward’s draft-day style was undeniable.

Brooklyn, NY - April 15, 2024 - Brooklyn Academy of Music: Cameron Brink on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)

After a stellar season in which she set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks, Stanford’s Cameron Brink entered the WNBA Draft as a top prospect.

She left the draft as a new member of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brink was named second pick in the draft, earning a spot on the team that would select Rickea Jackson two picks later.

As fans wait to see Brink’s impact in Los Angeles, they also got to see the player make a strong fashion statement. Brink shined with a killer black-and-white dress, and red carpet photos follow (courtesy of WNBA).

Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Cameron Brink on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)
Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Cameron Brink on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)
Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Cameron Brink on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

