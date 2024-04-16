Cameron Brink Named 2nd Pick In WNBA Draft, Delivers Killer Red Carpet Look

After a stellar season in which she set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks, Stanford’s Cameron Brink entered the WNBA Draft as a top prospect.

She left the draft as a new member of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brink was named second pick in the draft, earning a spot on the team that would select Rickea Jackson two picks later.

As fans wait to see Brink’s impact in Los Angeles, they also got to see the player make a strong fashion statement. Brink shined with a killer black-and-white dress, and red carpet photos follow (courtesy of WNBA).