UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl Selected In WNBA Draft, Shine On Event’s Red Carpet

The women were selected in the first two rounds.

Brooklyn, NY - April 15, 2024 - Brooklyn Academy of Music: Nike Muhl on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)

Fresh off a Final Four appearance, UConn’s Women’s Basketball team had good representation at the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Before a record audience, power forward Aaliyah Edwards earned a place on the Washington Mystics. The DC team selected Edwards as the sixth overall pick.

Later, Edwards’ college teammate Nika Mühl landed a spot on the Seattle Storm as the second pick of the second round (and fourteenth selection overall).

As they formally embarked on the next chapters of their basketball careers, the women also proved to have main-event-level style. Both looked great on the show’s official red carpet, and ESPN shared some photos.

