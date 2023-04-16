Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Earns 8th Week At #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while retaining its dominant position on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

— Up one place from last week’s position, “Flowers” secures an eighth week as pop radio’s #1 song. The smash received ~17,460 spins during the April 9-15 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 233.

SZA’s “Kill Bill,” last week’s leader, ranks as a close second this week.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin” holds at #3, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises one spot to #4. The Weeknd’s “Die For You” concurrently drops a level to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile extends its Hot AC reign to eight consecutive weeks, courtesy of its ~6,632 tracking week spins (-3).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remains in the #2 position, while Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” stays at #3. Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (#4) and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” also hold steady this week.