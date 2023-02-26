in Hot On Social

Ester Exposito Rocks One-Piece Outside Sauna, Looks Stunning In New Instagram Story Selfie

The actress looks characteristically amazing in the new post.

Ester Exposito looks breathtaking in February 26 Instagram Story (via @ester_exposito)

Ester Exposito, who routinely looks beautiful in content on her Instagram feed, proved that her story is also worthy of significant attention.

Earlier Sunday, the Spanish actress shared a stunning new selfie to the story.

The picture finds Ester Exposito wearing a one-piece while outside a sauna. She looks characteristically amazing in the shot, and the post has already generated some dialogue on other social channels.

Whether it will amount to a full feed post remains to be seen, but it will be viewable on her story for the next twenty-four hours. A screenshot follows.

Ester Exposito – February 26 Instagram Story (via @ester_exposito)

ester exposito

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Excellent work, Mike. I value your work since thanks to one simple online job, I’m currently making over $36,000 every month! I am aware that you are currently earning a sizable sum of money eb-47 online from just $29,000 these are straightforward online operating tasks.
    .
    .
    Simply click the link————————>>> GOOGLE HOME JOBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary