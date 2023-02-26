in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

“Flowers” rules two formats of radio this week, topping the pop and Hot AC charts.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” unsurprisingly keeps its throne on the Mediabase pop radio chart, scoring a second week at #1. The megahit also rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Flowers” received ~18,718 pop radio plays during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,236.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #2 this week, while The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” spends another week at #3.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at #4, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises two spots to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile received ~6,417 Hot AC spins during the tracking period, reflecting a gain of 690.

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” falls one spot to #2 on the Hot AC chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #3. “Unholy” holds at #4 on the Hot AC chart, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” stays at #5.

21 savagebebe rexhadavid guettaflowerskim petrasmeghan trainormetro boominMiley Cyrussam smithszaTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Excellent work, Mike. I value your work since thanks to one simple online job, I’m currently making over $36,000 every month! I am aware that you are currently earning a sizable sum of money eb-48 online from just $29,000 these are straightforward online operating tasks.
    .
    .
    Simply click the link————————>>> GOOGLE HOME JOBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Ester Exposito Rocks One-Piece Outside Sauna, Looks Stunning In New Instagram Story Selfie