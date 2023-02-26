Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” unsurprisingly keeps its throne on the Mediabase pop radio chart, scoring a second week at #1. The megahit also rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.
— “Flowers” received ~18,718 pop radio plays during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,236.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #2 this week, while The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” spends another week at #3.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at #4, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises two spots to #5.
— “Flowers” meanwhile received ~6,417 Hot AC spins during the tracking period, reflecting a gain of 690.
Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” falls one spot to #2 on the Hot AC chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #3. “Unholy” holds at #4 on the Hot AC chart, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” stays at #5.
