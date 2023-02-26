in Music News

Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Join Top 30

“Lottery” debuts inside the Top 25.

Latto & Lu Kala - Lottery video screenshot | RCA

After nearly making last week’s Top 40, Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” blasts all the way into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,357 times during the February 19-25 tracking period, “Lottery” rockets nineteen places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,028.

— As “Lottery” makes the Top 25, Niall Horan’s “Heaven” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” officially enter the chart’s Top 30.

Credited with 1,762 spins (+906), “Heaven” rises five places to #27 on this week’s chart.

Up five places, “Sure Thing” earns #30 on this week’s listing with 1,569 spins (+926).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

