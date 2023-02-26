Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Join Top 30

After nearly making last week’s Top 40, Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” blasts all the way into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,357 times during the February 19-25 tracking period, “Lottery” rockets nineteen places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,028.

— As “Lottery” makes the Top 25, Niall Horan’s “Heaven” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” officially enter the chart’s Top 30.

Credited with 1,762 spins (+906), “Heaven” rises five places to #27 on this week’s chart.

Up five places, “Sure Thing” earns #30 on this week’s listing with 1,569 spins (+926).