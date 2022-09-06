in Culture News

MrBeast, Charli D’Amelio, Alex Cooper Claim Top Spots On Forbes’ Inaugural Top Creators List For 2022

The three influencers are all earning 8 figures.

Famous for its lists of highly successful celebrities and business leaders, Forbes today entered into a new realm: digital creators.

Indeed, the publication shares its inaugural list of the Top 50 Creators, ranking on earnings, entrepreneurship, and “clout.”

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson tops the list, with Forbes citing his massive earnings ($54 million), reach (162 million), and entrepreneurship endeavors for the distinction.

Charli D’Amelio follows in second place, ahead of Alexandra Cooper (#3), Elliot “FuckJerry” Treble (#4), and Emma Chamberlain (#5).

Other noteworthy creators in the Top 50 are Addison Rae (#9), Jake Paul (#10), Bhad Bhabie (#16), Josh Richards (#17), Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (#19), KSI (#20), Dixie D’Amelio (#21), Noah Beck (#28), Bella Poarch (#29), Avani Gregg (#35), and Lele Pons (#39).

