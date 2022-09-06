in TV News

Burna Boy Confirmed For September 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ellie Goulding Performing On 9/13

NBC just confirmed two of next week’s “Tonight Show” performers.

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover video screenshot | Interscope

The 2022-23 ‘season’ of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” gets underway this week.

NBC, however, has already given fans a reason to be excited for next week’s episodes. The network confirmed that Burna Boy and Ellie Goulding will bring music to a pair of “Tonight Show” broadcasts.

According to the network, Burna Boy will be an interview and musical guest on September 12. The episode will also feature chats with Drew Barrymore and Mo Amer.

Goulding will then play the September 13 episode, closing a broadcast that also features a chat with Justin Long.

Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 6: Guests include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Offset, Matthew Berry and musical guest Offset. Show #1703

Wednesday, September 7: Guests include Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres and musical guest FLETCHER. Show #1704

Thursday, September 8: Guests include Blake Shelton, Gigi Hadid and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #1705

Friday, September 9: Guests include John Legend, Danielle Brooks and musical guest John Legend. Show #1706

Monday, September 12: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer, Burna Boy and musical guest Burna Boy. Show #1707

Tuesday, September 13: Guests include Justin Long and musical guest Ellie Goulding. Show #1708

burna boyellie gouldingjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

