Justin Moore’s “With A Woman You Love” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The Justin Moore tune rises to #1 on this week’s country chart.

With A Woman You Love Lyric Video screenshot | Big Machine

Country radio has a new #1, and it comes from Justin Moore.

The artist’s “With A Woman You Love” rises three places to take over the peak of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “With A Woman You Love” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 28-September 3 tracking period.

Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” holds at #2 this week. The smash hit seems to be in a holding period as other songs receive promotional pushes for #1, but it should get to the top in the near future.

Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” stays at #3, Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Truth About You” rises a spot to #4, and Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” falls from #1 to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

