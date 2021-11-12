Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Silk Sonic Album #2

After a period of considerable anticipation, Taylor Swift released her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The new take on her acclaimed album is thus far faring unsurprisingly well on iTunes.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” quickly reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 7:45AM ET Friday morning.

An additional version of the album, one containing a message from Taylor, is #3 on the chart.

The two iterations of “Red” bookend Silk Sonic’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic.” The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration is presently #2 on the all-genre listing.

Jason Aldean’s “MACON” (#4) and Cody Jinks’ “Mercy” (#5) complete the Top 5.