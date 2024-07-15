Natalie Portman Chats, Plays Catchphrase On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1997 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalie Portman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 15, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” kicks off a new week of originals Monday, and Natalie Portman drops by as the episode’s lead guest.
The Oscar winner chats with host Jimmy Fallon on the episode. Later, she joins Fallon, Tariq, and fellow interview guest Julio Torres for a game of Catchphrase.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features a performance by Pete Yorn.
The episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows:
