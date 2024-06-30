in Hot On Social

Charly Jordan Wows In Blue Bikini, Shares Positive Message In Resonant New Instagram Pictures

The post also includes a video of Charly in the killer bikini.

Charly Jordan wows in her latest Instagram post (Via @charlyjordan)

With its powerful caption and a stunning series of media, Charly Jordan’s latest Instagram post is unsurprisingly resonating with followers.

Surpassing 50K likes in its first few hours, the gallery finds Charly wearing a stunning blue bikini in Kauai. The pictures and video offer various perspectives — some with intense lighting, others with a more casual tone — but all showcase the DJ, actress, and model looking her absolute best.

Best, of course, is not simply a commentary on her beauty but on her state of mind. The caption stresses the importance of making time — alone time — where one can travel without the stressful impact of work and outside influencers.

“I’m here to remind you, you are perfect just the way you are, and the best gift you can give someone is your smile and love,” closes Jordan.

An embed of the new post follows.

charly jordan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jenn Lee Stunned At Miami Swim Week, Looking Amazing For Lybethras, Berry Beachy

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe,” Eminem’s “Houdini” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande Top 20