Eminem’s “The Death Of Slim Shady” Projected For #1 With 270-290K US Units

Eminem’s album is on track to claim #1.

Based on current projections, “The Death Of Slim Shady” could mark an end to the chart-topping streak of “The Tortured Poets Department.”

According to Hits Daily Double, Eminem’s new album should move between 270-290K US units during the July 12-18 tracking period. Hits did not provide a breakdown on the unit projection; the total encompasses activity from album sales, track sales, and track streams.

No projection is yet available for Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” but a near-300K figure would be distantly outside the album’s recent weekly range.

The Swift album has spent twelve consecutive weeks at #1; more weeks on top are almost certainly coming, but they evidently will not be part of a consecutive streak.

“The Death Of Slim Shady” is the follow-up to “Music To Be Murdered By,” which debuted at #1 on the strength of 279K units.

