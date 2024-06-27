in Hot On Social

Bronte Sheppeard Rocks Jaded Swim Bikini, Looks Stunning In New Instagram Post

Bronte Sheppeard continues to solidify herself as a social media sensation.

Bronte Sheppeard looks sensational in a Jaded Swim bikini | Via @brontesheppeard)

With over 1 million TikTok followers and more than 240K Instagram supporters, Bronte Sheppeard has emerged as a major name in the social influencer/creator space. Content like her Thursday Instagram post will only serve to raise that profile.

A four-picture gallery, the post finds Bronte wearing a bikini from Jaded Swim. Bronte looks stunning in each shot, showcasing her striking beauty and killer bikini body.

The post proved predictably resonant, amassing 10K likes in its first seven hours. That already positions the gallery as one of her top recent performers.

The new Jaded Swim bikini shots follow, as do other recent contributions from the rising star model.

Bronte sheppeard

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

