Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Wins Another US Sales Race, Earns 12th Week At #1 Overall

“The Tortured Poets Department” holds off Zach Bryan’s album to keep #1.

There was some uncertainty as the week began, but Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” ultimately continues its run as America’s #1 album.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold another 90K US copies during the July 5-11 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 162.5K in tracking period consumption.

Both numbers rank as the week’s best, foretelling a sixth week atop the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and a twelfth at #1 on the overall Billboard 200. Though Billboard’s specific units numbers may differ, it should ultimately confirm those same outcomes.

Following its first full week in the market, Zach Bryan’s “The Great American Bar Scene” will rise to #2 on the overall chart with 140K units. It actually outperformed the mid-week projection of 130K, but evidently not by enough to dethrone Swift’s release.

