Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Form Entire Top 5 On US Spotify Chart; 10-Minute “All Too Well” Claims #1 In America & Globally

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” made a massive opening day splash.

In an utterly unsurprising outcome, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” posted big opening day numbers on Spotify.

Songs from the album all appear near the top of the US Spotify chart for Friday, November 12. The biggest performers form the chart’s entire Top 5.

The 10-minute “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” claims #1 on the chart, with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” appearing at #2. “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” (#3), “State Of Grace (Taylor’s Version)” (#4), and “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)” (#5) also appear in the Top 5.

The 10-minute “All Too Well” also claims #1 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 6.674 million opening day streams.

