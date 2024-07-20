Gracie Abrams Chats, Performs On July 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I147 -- Pictured: Gracie Abrams -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
On the heels of achieving major chart success with new album “The Secret Of Us,” Gracie Abrams appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The Grammy-nominated artist appears on the Tuesday, July 23 episode. A double-duty guest, Abrams joins Clarkson for an interview on the episode. She also takes the stage to perform.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Kelly” also features a chat with Harry Connick, Jr, an appearance by LaDarrion Williams, and more Olympics-related content. There is also a Kelly-oke encore of “Running With The Wolves.”
First-look photos of the Gracie Abrams appearance follow:
