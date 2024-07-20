in TV News

Gracie Abrams Chats, Performs On July 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The Grammy-nominated artist appears on Tuesday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I147 -- Pictured: Gracie Abrams -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

On the heels of achieving major chart success with new album “The Secret Of Us,” Gracie Abrams appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The Grammy-nominated artist appears on the Tuesday, July 23 episode. A double-duty guest, Abrams joins Clarkson for an interview on the episode. She also takes the stage to perform.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Kelly” also features a chat with Harry Connick, Jr, an appearance by LaDarrion Williams, and more Olympics-related content. There is also a Kelly-oke encore of “Running With The Wolves.”

First-look photos of the Gracie Abrams appearance follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

