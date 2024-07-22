Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format, earning this week’s most added honor.

The latest single from “The Tortured Poets Department” scored playlist pickups from another 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

With 9 new adds, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” ranks as second-most added.

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” and Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” share third place with 8 new adds, while an add count of 6 slots Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” in fifth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.