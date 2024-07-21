in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Please Please Please” and “Good Luck, Babe!” continue their climbs.

Singles from two of the hottest acts in music officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” rises four places to #8, while Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” makes a three-place jump to #10.

“Please Please Please” received 9,152 spins during the July 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,765. The song ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

“Good Luck, Babe!” posted a tracking period play count of 8,233 (+969).

“Please Please Please” gives Carpenter a second song in the Top 10; her “Espresso” dips one spot to #2 on this week’s chart. Chappell Roan has another hit bubbling just below the chart; her “HOT TO GO!” rises three places to #49.

