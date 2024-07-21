in Music News

Tinashe’s “Nasty,” GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Officially Enter Top 10 At Rhythmic Radio

“Nasty” and “Wanna Be” jump into this week’s Top 10.

Tinashe - Nasty video screenshot | Nice Life

Powered by significant airplay gains, Tinashe’s “Nasty” and GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Credited with ~3,943 spins during the July 14-20 tracking period, “Nasty” ascends five spots to #7. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 521.

Up five places, “Wanna Be” earns #8 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received ~3,890 tracking period spins, besting last week’s sum by 620.

“Nasty” ranks as the week’s #3 airplay gainer; “Wanna Be” takes first place for that metric.

