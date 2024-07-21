Morgan Wallen & ERNEST’s “Cowgirls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

One Morgan Wallen song replaces another atop this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, as his “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST)” seizes #1 from the Post Malone collaboration “I Had Some Help.”
Up one place from last week’s position, “Cowgirls” earns #1 based on Mediabase chart points. The song also ranks as the format’s most played and heard song for the July 14-20 tracking period.
“I Had Some Help” drops to #2 this week, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” rises one place to #3. Nate Smith’s “Bulletproof” ascends one level to #4, and Drew Baldridge’s “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” jumps three places to #5.
Comments
Loading…