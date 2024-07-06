in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Chappell Roan’s “Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” Makes Top 5 On US Albums Chart

The album, which first launched last fall, makes its first foray into the Top 5.

Chappell Roan in Hot To Go! | Video screenshot | Island

Chappell Roan’s 2024 breakthrough continues, with the artist’s “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” making its first trip to the Top 5 of the US album consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated another 57.5K in US consumption this week. Roughly 9.5K units come from traditional album sales, with just shy of 500 attributable to track sales, and 47.6K courtesy of track streams.

Though Billboard’s more specific data may differ slightly, “Midwest Princess” should still safely claim a Top 5 position on that publication’s Billboard 200. Whether that is exactly #5 (as Hits reports) or a position higher will depend on any potential discrepancy.

First released in September 2023, “Midwest Princess” has caught fire in the mid-part of 2024. The album just recently made its first Top 10 appearance — and, as of Sunday, it will officially hold a Top 5 ranking on the Billboard 200.

