in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s “MEGAN” Pacing For 18K US Sales, 64.5K Total US Units

“MEGAN” will contend for a Top 5 debut.

Megan album cover | Hot Girl Productions

Megan Thee Stallion’s “MEGAN” may start in the Top 5 on this coming week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 18K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 64.5K in total US consumption.

Hits currently has the album tracking at #3 for total consumption (Billboard 200 placement), but only a few thousand projected units separate “MEGAN,” Billie Eilish’s projected #4 album “Hit Me Hard And Soft,” and Chappell Roan’s projected #5 album “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.”

There is also a wild card in Zach Bryan’s new album “The Great American Bar Scene,” which arrives on the final day of the tracking period. Its launch may be too late to challenge for a Top 5 position, but a prominent debut seems certain.

meganmegan thee stallion

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Cabello’s “C, XOXO” Projected To Debut With 14K US Sales, 31K Total US Units

Camila Cabello & Drake’s “HOT UPTOWN” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop, Rhythmic Radio