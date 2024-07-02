Megan Thee Stallion’s “MEGAN” Pacing For 18K US Sales, 64.5K Total US Units

Megan Thee Stallion’s “MEGAN” may start in the Top 5 on this coming week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 18K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 64.5K in total US consumption.

Hits currently has the album tracking at #3 for total consumption (Billboard 200 placement), but only a few thousand projected units separate “MEGAN,” Billie Eilish’s projected #4 album “Hit Me Hard And Soft,” and Chappell Roan’s projected #5 album “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.”

There is also a wild card in Zach Bryan’s new album “The Great American Bar Scene,” which arrives on the final day of the tracking period. Its launch may be too late to challenge for a Top 5 position, but a prominent debut seems certain.