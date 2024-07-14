Kamila Davies Stunned At LA Swim Week, As Berry Beachy Hosted Another Memorable Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the runway for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
After multiple high-profile showcases at Miami Swim Week, Berry Beachy swimwear headed to Los Angeles for another memorable runway event.
The brand’s show for LA Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place on June 29, and like the Miami events, it featured some recognizable models rocking the brand’s stunning pieces.
One such model was Kamila Davies, a social media and modeling sensation with over 600K Instagram followers. Walking with confidence and looking stunning, Davies helped Berry Beachy secure a major LA Swim Week moment.
Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…