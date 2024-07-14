in Runway

Kamila Davies Stunned At LA Swim Week, As Berry Beachy Hosted Another Memorable Show

Kamila Davies wowed on the runway last month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the runway for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

After multiple high-profile showcases at Miami Swim Week, Berry Beachy swimwear headed to Los Angeles for another memorable runway event.

The brand’s show for LA Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place on June 29, and like the Miami events, it featured some recognizable models rocking the brand’s stunning pieces.

One such model was Kamila Davies, a social media and modeling sensation with over 600K Instagram followers. Walking with confidence and looking stunning, Davies helped Berry Beachy secure a major LA Swim Week moment.

Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the runway for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the runway for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the runway for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kamila Davies walks the finale for Berry Beachy at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

berry beachyKamila daviesla swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart