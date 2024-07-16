Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” collects the most added honor at the pop format.

The new single won support from a mammoth 148 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” earns a strong second place on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 104 playlist adds.

With 26 adds each, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” tie for third. Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake)” follows in fifth with 20 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Gracie Abrams’ “Risk” (13 adds, 6th-most), Alex Warren’s “Carry You Home” (12 adds, 7th-most), Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” (10 adds, 8th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” (10 adds, 8th-most), and LISA’s “ROCKSTAR” (9 adds, 10th-most).