Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Claims Most Added Honor At Adult Contemporary Radio

Its run at pop radio may be over, but Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” continues to gain traction at the hot adult contemporary format. The song, in fact, tops this week’s Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

“traitor” won support from another 15 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The new support should allow “traitor” to continue its recent string of big Hot AC airplay gains.

With 14 adds each, Neiked, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic song “Smokin Out The Window” tie for second place.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” follows in fourth place with opening week adds from 11 stations. Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” a new playlist option for 10 stations, lands fifth place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.