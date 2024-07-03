in Runway

Kirsten Licet Shines At Los Angeles Swim Week, Walking For Rubyyaya, Sugarpuss, Styx Athletics, Steve Madden

The singer and model enjoyed a very noteworthy LA Swim Week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Rubyyaya at LA Swim Week 2024 Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

After making an impact as part of the Black Tape Project show at Miami Swim Week, Kirsten Licet enjoyed an even greater presence at Los Angeles Swim Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

The singer and model walked for Sugarpuss, Styx Athletics, Steve Madden, and Rubyyaya, displaying undeniable beauty, grace, and charisma during each show. Kirsten

A standout in all four shows, Kirsten’s played a particularly role as the opening model for Rubyyaya. The Styx Athletics show also carried special importance, as it represented the brand’s formal launch.

Photos of Kirsten’s LA Swim Week appearances follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Sugarpuss Clothing at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Sugarpuss Clothing at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Sugarpuss Clothing at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licit walks the runway for Styx Athletics at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Styx Athletics at LA Swim Week 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Steve Madden at LA Swim Week 2024 powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Steve Madden at LA Swim Week 2024 powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Rubyyaya at LA Swim Week 2024 Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Kirsten Licet walks the runway for Rubyyaya at LA Swim Week 2024 Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

