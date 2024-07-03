Kirsten Licet Shines At Los Angeles Swim Week, Walking For Rubyyaya, Sugarpuss, Styx Athletics, Steve Madden

After making an impact as part of the Black Tape Project show at Miami Swim Week, Kirsten Licet enjoyed an even greater presence at Los Angeles Swim Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

The singer and model walked for Sugarpuss, Styx Athletics, Steve Madden, and Rubyyaya, displaying undeniable beauty, grace, and charisma during each show. Kirsten

A standout in all four shows, Kirsten’s played a particularly role as the opening model for Rubyyaya. The Styx Athletics show also carried special importance, as it represented the brand’s formal launch.

Photos of Kirsten’s LA Swim Week appearances follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.