Camila Cabello’s “C, XOXO” Projected To Debut With 14K US Sales, 31K Total US Units

Opening-week sales projections have finally arrived for Camila Cabello’s “c, xoxo,” and they suggest the album is in the mix for a Top 20 Billboard 200 debut.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 14K US copies by the end of its inaugural week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate just shy of 31K in total US consumption.

The consumption number currently has “c, xoxo” on track for a debut in the #16 region, though there is obvious non-trivial margin of error for both unit total and chart position at this point.

The performance, meanwhile, could top those set by her previous album “Familia.” Though it landed higher on the Billboard 200 (#10 debut), its individual sales and consumption figures narrowly trailed those expected of “c, xoxo.”