Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary, Alternative

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” endures as a radio megahit, returning to #1 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart while retaining its crown at the hot adult contemporary and alternative formats.

The song is celebrating a fourth total week at #1 on the pop chart, a sixth consecutive stint at #1 on the Hot AC listing, and a fourth frame atop the alternative breakdown.

— “Too Sweet” received 16,323 pop spins during the July 14-20 tracking period (-232).

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” drops one spot to #2, while Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” holds at #3. Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” stays at #4, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” holds onto #5.

— The Hozier tune currently received 6,104 Hot AC plays (-123).

“I Had Some Help” rises two spots to #2, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” drops a place to #3, “Espresso” rises one level to #4, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” descends two places to #5.

— “Too Sweet” posted a tracking period play count of 2,839 at the alternative format (+18).

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” ascends two levels to #2, Djo’s “End Of Beginning” climbs two places to #3, Green Day’s “Dilemma” drops one rung to #4, and Pearl Jam’s “Wreckage” sinks three positions to #5.