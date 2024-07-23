in Music News

Charli XCX’s “360” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The “brat” single continues to win support at pop radio.

Charli XCX - 360 video screenshot | Atlantic

Charli XCX’s “360” continues to win support at pop radio, earning first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

The “Brat” single landed at another 29 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

The count narrowly tops the 28 pickups achieved by Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Third place belongs to The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS,” which earned support from 16 new stations. With 13 adds each, Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” and Mark Ambor’s “Belong Together” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tinashe’s “Nasty” (12 adds, 6th-most), Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake)” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” (8 adds, 9th-most), Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and XG’s “WOKE UP” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

