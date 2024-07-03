Lainey Hayden Impresses On Another Runway, Shining For Mister Triple X At LA Swim Week

Just a few weeks after making waves for numerous brands at Miami Swim Week, Lainey Hayden impressed at another swim fashion celebration.

Lainey looked stunning during the Mister Triple X runway show at Los Angeles Swim Week, continuing what has been a breakout summer for the rising star model.

Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, the Mister Triple X show took place at The New Mart on June 28. With a roster of so many striking, accomplished runway models, Lainey’s success in standing out is all the more impressive — and a clear testament to her potential in the space.

Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.