Lainey Hayden Impresses On Another Runway, Shining For Mister Triple X At LA Swim Week

Lainey Hayden looked stunning during Mister Triple X’s LASW show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Lainey Hayden walks the runway for Mister Triple X at LA Swim Week 2024 Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at at LA Swim Week 2024 Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks after making waves for numerous brands at Miami Swim Week, Lainey Hayden impressed at another swim fashion celebration.

Lainey looked stunning during the Mister Triple X runway show at Los Angeles Swim Week, continuing what has been a breakout summer for the rising star model.

Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, the Mister Triple X show took place at The New Mart on June 28. With a roster of so many striking, accomplished runway models, Lainey’s success in standing out is all the more impressive — and a clear testament to her potential in the space.

Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

