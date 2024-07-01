Sirena “Siri” Marquez Shined During Berry Beachy’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Siri walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on June 01, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Featuring established modeling standouts, immensely popular influencers, and vastly rising stars, Berry Beachy Swimwear’s runway shows captured ample attention during Miami Swim Week.
One model who played a big role in taking the brand’s Art Hearts Fashion show to the next level was Sirena “Siri” Marquez.
The model made an undeniably strong impact at the event, which took place at M2 Miami exactly one month ago. With killer looks and irrefutable poise, Siri managed to stand out even in such a notable crowd.
Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
Comments
Loading…