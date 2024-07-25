in Music News

Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio, Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH” Top 10

“I Had Some Help” will reach #1 at a second radio format.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone in I Had Some Help | Video screenshot | Republic

Post Malone’s former country radio #1 “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” is about to reach the top of another Mediabase airplay chart.

The song will this week reach #1 on the pop radio listing. “I Had Some Help” holds a clear lead as we reach the latter stages of the July 21-27 tracking period, and it should have no trouble holding its position through the close of tracking.

— This week’s pop radio chart will also feature a new addition to its Top 10. Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH,” which was #11 for the past two weeks, is currently #10 on the Mediabase building/real-time pop chart. Given the song’s current lead and rate of gain, there is no indication that it will lose its Top 10 standing as the week concludes.

