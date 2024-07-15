First Look: Meghan Trainor, Tori Kelly Lead Teams On July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud”

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard)
ANDRE MURILLO, STEVE HARVEY, MEGHAN TRAINOR, DARYL SABARA
Grammy-winning artists Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly will be leading teams on the July 16 edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”
Trainor’s team will include Daryl Sabara, Ryan Trainor, Justin Trainor, and Chris Olsen. Team Tori Kelly will feature Andre Murillo, Allwyn Kelly, Kayla Bannon, and Anthony Evans.
A two-part episode, the July 16 “Celebrity Family Feud” will also include a matchup between Team Golden Bachelor and Team Bachelor Nation.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 9PM EDT. A series of first-look photos from the Team Trainor vs. Kelly contest follows.
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) MEGHAN TRAINOR, DARYL SABARA, STEVE HARVEY, RYAN TRAINOR, CHRIS OLSEN, JUSTIN TRAINOR
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ANTHONY EVANS, ALLWYN KELLY, KAYLA BANNON, ANDRE MURILLO, TORI KELLY, STEVE HARVEY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) MEGHAN TRAINOR, DARYL SABARA, RYAN TRAINOR, CHRIS OLSEN, JUSTIN TRAINOR
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) KAYLA BANNON, ANDRE MURILLO, TORI KELLY, STEVE HARVEY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ANDRE MURILLO, STEVE HARVEY, DARYL SABARA, MEGHAN TRAINOR
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ALLWYN KELLY, KAYLA BANNON, TORI KELLY, ANDRE MURILLO, ANTHONY EVANS
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ANDRE MURILLO, STEVE HARVEY, MEGHAN TRAINOR, DARYL SABARA
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ANTHONY EVANS, ALLWYN KELLY, KAYLA BANNON, ANDRE MURILLO, TORI KELLY, STEVE HARVEY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) MEGHAN TRAINOR
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) ALLWYN KELLY, KAYLA BANNON, TORI KELLY, ANDRE MURILLO, ANTHONY EVANS
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) TORI KELLY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMeghan Trainor vs Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs Bachelor NationÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete; and later, Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. TUESDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Chris Willard) TOP: DARYL SABARA, MEGHAN TRAINOR, JUSTIN TRAINOR BOTTOM: CHRIS OLSEN, RYAN TRAINOR
abc celebrity family feud meghan trainor tori kelly
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…