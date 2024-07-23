Ayra Starr Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2002 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ayra Starr performs on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
One of the final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes before the Olympics break airs Tuesday, and it closes with a performance by Ayra Starr.
The acclaimed Nigerian artist takes the stage in the closing segment of Tuesday’s episode.
The performance concludes a broadcast that also features Hugh Jackman, Dion Flynn, and John Owen Lowe.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” was to begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2002 — Pictured: Musical guest Ayra Starr performs on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
