Ayra Starr Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

One of the final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes before the Olympics break airs Tuesday, and it closes with a performance by Ayra Starr.

The acclaimed Nigerian artist takes the stage in the closing segment of Tuesday’s episode.

The performance concludes a broadcast that also features Hugh Jackman, Dion Flynn, and John Owen Lowe.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” was to begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: