Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” received an outpouring of support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning the format’s most added honor in conjunction with its official impact.

The new single received playlist pickups from a whopping 78 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” the new official single from Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board. It won support from 49 stations.

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” follows in third with 12 pickups, while an add count of 9 positions David Guetta & OneRepublic’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait” in fourth.

With 7 adds each, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing,” Dasha’s “Austin,” Djo’s “End Of Beginning,” and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”