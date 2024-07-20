in TV News

Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, More Attend WNBA All-Star Weekend Party; Flau’jae Performs

Many of the biggest names in women’s basketball attended the event.

Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)

WNBA is currently celebrating its annual All-Star Weekend, and the biggest names in women’s basketball are in Phoenix for the festivities.

Many attended the annual Boardroom x Coinbase Party Thursday night.

Featuring New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Seattle Storm standout Jewell Loyd as hosts, the event welcomed some of the biggest names of the WNBA’s past, present, and (possibly) future. The list of other attendees included A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby, Chelsea Gray, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Paige Bueckers, Sheryl Swoopes, and many more.

“In this record-breaking year for women’s basketball, Coinbase is proud to partner with Boardroom to celebrate the league’s brightest stars,” said the company’s Gary Sun. “This is Coinbase’s third season as a WNBA partner, and we were excited to continue to expand on this support as the co-sponsor for the unofficial kick-off to the 2024 All-Star weekend. We’re excited to spotlight the league’s players and major moments for years to come, and to continue to encourage to participate in an updated, more empowering financial system.”

“It couldn’t be a more exciting time in the WNBA and Boardroom was proud to celebrate the league’s brightest stars at last night’s unofficial kick-off to All-Star Weekend,” added Rich Kleiman of Boardroom. “As momentum continues to build for the WNBA, we look forward to continuing to spotlight the league’s key players and major moments for years to come.”

LSU star Flau’jae performed at the celebration; photo highlights from the night follow (courtesy of Boardroom and Coinbase):

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)
A’ja Wilson and Flau’jae Johnson (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)
Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)
Sabrina Ionescu and Jewell Loyd (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)
Natasha Cloud and Sheryl Swoopes (Isaac Torres for Boardroom and Coinbase)

a'ja wilsonBreanna stewartjewell loydNatasha cloudpaige bueckersSabrina ionescuwnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Gracie Abrams Chats, Performs On July 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)