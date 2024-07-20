Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, More Attend WNBA All-Star Weekend Party; Flau’jae Performs

WNBA is currently celebrating its annual All-Star Weekend, and the biggest names in women’s basketball are in Phoenix for the festivities.

Many attended the annual Boardroom x Coinbase Party Thursday night.

Featuring New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Seattle Storm standout Jewell Loyd as hosts, the event welcomed some of the biggest names of the WNBA’s past, present, and (possibly) future. The list of other attendees included A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby, Chelsea Gray, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Paige Bueckers, Sheryl Swoopes, and many more.

“In this record-breaking year for women’s basketball, Coinbase is proud to partner with Boardroom to celebrate the league’s brightest stars,” said the company’s Gary Sun. “This is Coinbase’s third season as a WNBA partner, and we were excited to continue to expand on this support as the co-sponsor for the unofficial kick-off to the 2024 All-Star weekend. We’re excited to spotlight the league’s players and major moments for years to come, and to continue to encourage to participate in an updated, more empowering financial system.”

“It couldn’t be a more exciting time in the WNBA and Boardroom was proud to celebrate the league’s brightest stars at last night’s unofficial kick-off to All-Star Weekend,” added Rich Kleiman of Boardroom. “As momentum continues to build for the WNBA, we look forward to continuing to spotlight the league’s key players and major moments for years to come.”

LSU star Flau’jae performed at the celebration; photo highlights from the night follow (courtesy of Boardroom and Coinbase):