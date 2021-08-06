in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Chris Young’s “Famous Friends” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Tinashe’s “333” Now In Top 5

“Famous Friends” takes over the top spot on the US iTunes album sales chart.

Famous Friends album cover | Sony Music Entertainment (via Monarch)

Shortly after 1AM ET Friday morning, Nas’ new “King’s Disease II” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

By press time 2:45AM ET, a different new release occupied the top spot.

Chris Young’s “Famous Friends,” that new album, now rules the listing. “King’s Disease II” appears at #2.

Barbra Streisand’s “Release Me 2,” a fellow newcomer, presently follows at #3 on the chart. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” appears at #4 after dominating the chart last week, while Tinashe’s new “333” is up to #5.

As the aforementioned story indicates, iTunes chart positions tend to fluctuate greatly in the early morning hours on Friday.

barbra streisandbillie eilishchris youngfamous friendsnastinashe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nas’ “King’s Disease II” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Barbra Streisand, Chris Young Albums Enter Top 5