Chris Young’s “Famous Friends” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Tinashe’s “333” Now In Top 5

Shortly after 1AM ET Friday morning, Nas’ new “King’s Disease II” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

By press time 2:45AM ET, a different new release occupied the top spot.

Chris Young’s “Famous Friends,” that new album, now rules the listing. “King’s Disease II” appears at #2.

Barbra Streisand’s “Release Me 2,” a fellow newcomer, presently follows at #3 on the chart. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” appears at #4 after dominating the chart last week, while Tinashe’s new “333” is up to #5.

As the aforementioned story indicates, iTunes chart positions tend to fluctuate greatly in the early morning hours on Friday.