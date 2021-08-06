in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Received Thursday Night Airplay At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

“Take My Breath” is off to a hot start at radio.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath video screen | XO/Republic

Starting with its official premiere at 12AM ET early Friday morning, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” has been receiving support at pop and rhythmic radio. Since the launch time was prior to midnight in non-east coast US markets, “Take My Breath” was able to register some Thursday night airplay at both formats.

On the pop front, Mediabase notes that WiLD 94.9 San Francisco and 97.1 NOW Los Angeles had each played the song 3 times by the end of Thursday. 99.7 NOW San Francisco, 102.7 Da Bomb Honolulu, 96.1 NOW San Antonio, and 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas each played the song twice.

93.9 The Beat Honolulu ranked as the rhythmic leader, offering 5 spins before Thursday came to a close. B95 Fresno (4 spins), 102.5 KSFM Sacramento (3 spins), KUBE 93.3 (3 spins), and Power 98.3 Phoenix (2 spins) also offered multiple Thursday night spins.

“Take My Breath” will continue to receive big airplay on Friday, with numerous stations at both formats playing the song every hour.

