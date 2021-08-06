in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Nas’ “King’s Disease II” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Barbra Streisand, Chris Young Albums Enter Top 5

The new Nas album leads the way on iTunes.

Nas - King's Disease II cover | Mass Appeal

Nas’ new “King’s Disease II” is making an immediate impact on the US iTunes store.

The album began soaring up the store’s all-genre sales chart shortly after its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. It ultimately reached #1, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:50AM ET.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which ruled the chart this past week, is now #2 on the listing.

Barbra Streisand’s new “Release Me 2” follows at #3, ahead of Chris Young’s new “Famous Friends” at #4 and Prince’s “Welcome 2 America” at #5.

The iTunes sales chart tends to be volatile early Friday morning, so some of the aforementioned positions could change in the coming minutes and hours.

