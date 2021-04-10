Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Projected For #1 In United States With 160-190K Sales, 275-325K Total Units

In the fall of 2008, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” debuted at #1 in the United States.

In the spring of 2021, the new edition of “Fearless” will do the same.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is on track to sell 160-190K US copies during the April 9-15 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album could generate 275-325K in total first week consumption.

The figures will easily be enough for #1 on this week’s US sales and consumption charts. As such, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will Swift her third #1 album in the past year (after “folklore” in the summer of 2020 and “evermore” in December 2020) and ninth leader overall.

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is also faring well on a worldwide basis. The album surpassed 500K in global sales on its first day.