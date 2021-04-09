Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Surpasses 500K Worldwide Sales In Less Than 24 Hours

After less than twenty-four hours in the market, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” has already reached an impressive milestone.

According to a 7PM ET announcement from Republic Records, the album had already sold over 500,000 worldwide copies. In surpassing the half-million mark, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” becomes the artist’s record-extending ninth consecutive album to move at least 500K global copies in its debut week. “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “reputation,” “Lover,” “folklore,” and “evermore” also entered the half-million club during their release weeks.

Positioned as the definitive take on Swift’s Grammy-winning 2008 album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recordings of the original 19 deluxe tracks, a re-recording of “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack single “Today Was A Fairytale,” and six previously unshared tracks from Swift’s songwriting vault. The physical album also includes an Elvira remix of “Love Story.”