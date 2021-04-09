in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Surpasses 500K Worldwide Sales In Less Than 24 Hours

It becomes her ninth consecutive album to move at least 500K copies in its debut week.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

After less than twenty-four hours in the market, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” has already reached an impressive milestone.

According to a 7PM ET announcement from Republic Records, the album had already sold over 500,000 worldwide copies. In surpassing the half-million mark, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” becomes the artist’s record-extending ninth consecutive album to move at least 500K global copies in its debut week. “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “reputation,” “Lover,” “folklore,” and “evermore” also entered the half-million club during their release weeks.

Positioned as the definitive take on Swift’s Grammy-winning 2008 album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recordings of the original 19 deluxe tracks, a re-recording of “Valentine’s Day” soundtrack single “Today Was A Fairytale,” and six previously unshared tracks from Swift’s songwriting vault. The physical album also includes an Elvira remix of “Love Story.”

