in TV News

Hunter Hayes Scheduled For Performance On April 21 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Hunter Hayes will perform “If You Change Your Mind.”

Hunter Hayes - If You Change Your Mind | Video screen |

Years ago, Hunter Hayes performed his hits “Wanted” and “Invisible” on episodes of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Later this month, he will perform his new single on the popular daytime talk show.

According to new listings, the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist will play “If You Change Your Mind” on the April 21 “Ellen” broadcast. The episode will also feature chats with TV’s Scott Foley and Jane Levy, as well as a cameo from Howie Mandel.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Nessa Barrett, jxdn and Travis Barker (April 12), Tones and I (April 13), Brett Eldredge (April 14), Dean Lewis (April 15), and Tomorrow x Together (April 16).

hunter hayesif you change your mindthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jessica Biel & Olivia Holt To Support “Cruel Summer” On April 19 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Projected For #1 In United States With 160-190K Sales, 275-325K Total Units