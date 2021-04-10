Hunter Hayes Scheduled For Performance On April 21 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Years ago, Hunter Hayes performed his hits “Wanted” and “Invisible” on episodes of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Later this month, he will perform his new single on the popular daytime talk show.

According to new listings, the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist will play “If You Change Your Mind” on the April 21 “Ellen” broadcast. The episode will also feature chats with TV’s Scott Foley and Jane Levy, as well as a cameo from Howie Mandel.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Nessa Barrett, jxdn and Travis Barker (April 12), Tones and I (April 13), Brett Eldredge (April 14), Dean Lewis (April 15), and Tomorrow x Together (April 16).